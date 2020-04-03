Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer DILLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer John Alexander DILLON

Add a Memory
Spencer John Alexander DILLON Notice
DILLON, Spencer John Alexander. Peacefully at Rangiura Home, Putaruru. March 31, 2020. 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Tena Dillon. Much loved dad and father- in-law Kevin Julian, John, Andrew, Stuart and Robyn. Loved Grandfather of Michael and Caleb Julian, Brooke Dillon and the late Toni Dillon. Piers, Elliott and Marcella, Cameron, Alex and Anna Dillon. A Service for Spencer will be held in Putaruru at a later date. Please send all correspondence to John Dillon, 830 Manawahe Road, R D 4, Whakatane. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -