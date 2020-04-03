|
DILLON, Spencer John Alexander. Peacefully at Rangiura Home, Putaruru. March 31, 2020. 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Tena Dillon. Much loved dad and father- in-law Kevin Julian, John, Andrew, Stuart and Robyn. Loved Grandfather of Michael and Caleb Julian, Brooke Dillon and the late Toni Dillon. Piers, Elliott and Marcella, Cameron, Alex and Anna Dillon. A Service for Spencer will be held in Putaruru at a later date. Please send all correspondence to John Dillon, 830 Manawahe Road, R D 4, Whakatane. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 3, 2020