Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Stanley Anthony (Tony) SANDBROOK

Stanley Anthony (Tony) SANDBROOK Notice
SANDBROOK, Stanley Anthony (Tony). Tony passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Rita. Loved father and father-in-law of Kathleen and Paul, Pat and Cathy, Don and Liz, Tim and Jane, Roy and Catherine, and Jill. Much loved Grandad and Great- Grandad to many. All messages to the Sandbrook family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Tony will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Ashhurst Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 15, 2020
