SHOTTON, Stanley Gilbert. Artillery Territorials 568555 CMT. On September 14, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Rest Home, Duchess Ward, aged 88 years. Adored and cherished husband, best friend and treasured soulmate of Joyce (nee Pattillo) for 64 years. Cherished Dad of Gary, and Karen and father-in-law of Shane. Treasured Grandpop of Kererua and Tahlia, Troy and Jennifer (Australia). Devoted to his three great-grandsons Mokonuiarangi, Taina and Xavier (Australia). "With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away. Our hearts were slowly breaking as you fought so hard to stay. There is a place in our heart that is yours alone. A part of my life that no one else can own." Our grateful thanks to the staff of Duchess Ward at Princess Alexandra for their devoted care to Stan. Thank you all. Also, a big thanks to Dr Taylor and Dr De Silva. He loved you all. A service for Stan will be held in St Columba's Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday, September 18 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Shotton Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 17, 2019