DOVE, Stanley James. Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on February 18, 2020, aged 79. Loved husband of Betty. Loved father of Christine and Dean, Janelle and Papa, Jonathan and Robyn. Much loved Poppy of Arwen, Chase, Olivia, Elisha, Giselle, Evie and the late Toby Jack. A service for Stanley will be held in the Riverbend Bible Church, 354 Te Aute Road, Pukahu, Hastings on Tuesday, February 25 at 1.00pm. Message to the Dove Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020