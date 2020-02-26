|
DOUGLAS, Stanley Robert. Legion of Honour (France). Royal Navy 1941-1946. Service No. P/KX135012 (Leading Stoker), D Day, Russian Convoys. Peacefully on February 24, 2020. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Junette for 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Gaye (Hastings), and Rowena and Stephen Payne (Taupo). Loved Grandad of Leigh and Joe, Kim, Todd; Melanie, Jessica, Mathew and Alisha. Cherished Great Grandad of Bowie, and Bailey. Heartfelt thanks to all the Staff at the Taradale Masonic Trust Rest Home and the Napier RSA for their comradeship. A service for Stanley will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Douglas Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 26, 2020