TROTTER, Stella Amery. Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, surrounded by her family in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of the late John Trotter, mother of Johnny, Murray, Russell, Perry and Heather (deceased), mother-in-law of Pam, Sharon, Janine, Gill, Sheree, Steve, grandmother of Iain, Jonathan, Vincent, Jeremy, Ewen, Andrew, James, Kirsty, Ajhalia, Zahn, Ylia, Avya, Bonnie- Estelle and great- grandmother of sixteen. Our gratitude for the wonderful care from the management and staff at Princess Alexandra Napier. As per Stella's wishes a private family funeral has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 5, 2020
