Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Stephan Anthony . (Phanty) DOWRICK

Stephan Anthony . (Phanty) DOWRICK Notice
DOWRICK, Stephan Anthony (Phanty). 05.06.1950-11.11.2020. A great and loving husband to Janice. Father to Carlene, Aidan and Kellie, Christian and Shez, and Jon and Sammy. Grandpa and great grandpa, brother, uncle and a great mate to many. "An all round good bloke, painter, policeman, coach, golfer and statistic keeper. A life well lived" A service for Steve will be held at The Napier War Memorial Centre, Marine Parade, Napier on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via https://cranford hospice.org.nz/ All messages to The Dowrick Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2020
