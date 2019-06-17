|
MATTHEWS, Stephen Arther. Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Aged 72 years. Stephen will be deeply missed by his loving wife Bev, his sons Steve, the late Michael, Grant, Tony, and Rob, his daughters- in-law Marie, and Tamee. Pops was adored by his grandchildren Nicole and Scott, Brie, Zoe, Zenith, and Ella. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Matthews Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019