Blair Kelly Funeral Services
21 Birmingham Dve
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-338 8311
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pongaroa Community Hall
Route 52
Pongaroa
MUNRO, Stephen John. Of Pongaroa, died unexpectedly at work on Monday November 23, 2020. Aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Hazel and the late Don. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Grant and Kathryn (Taumarunui); and Fiona (Taihape). A dearly loved Uncle to all his nieces and a great friend to many. In accordance with Stephen's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Stephen will be held at the Pongaroa Community Hall, Route 52, Pongaroa on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2.00pm. "His Last Beat" All messages to the "Munro Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2020
