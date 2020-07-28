Home

Stephen Lawrence FERGUSSON

FERGUSSON, Stephen Lawrence. Passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020 at his home in Takapau. Adored and loving father to Robert, Matthew and Stevie and a doting grandfather to his only granddaughter Te Koha Reena. A service for Stephen will be held at St. Andrew's Church, Waipukurau, on Thursday July 30 at 10am, with a private family cremation to follow.Messages may be sent to:- The Fergusson family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 28, 2020
