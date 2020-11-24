|
CACCIOPPOLI, Stephen Raphael. On November 21, 2020, at home surrounded by so much love. In his 52nd year. Loved husband of Susane, and father and father- in-law of Chad, Bianka-Lee and Aaron, Tyler, Stefani, and Jonty. Proud Opa of Conrad, and Khloe. Dearly loved son of Gerard and Stathea, and the late Rhonda. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. "Cherished memories Steve, rest easy now. We love you" Our sincerest thanks to the Cranford Hospice Team and all those that helped us care for Steve. Requiem Mass to celebrate Steve's life will held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier, on Friday, November 27 at 11am, followed by Interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at the Church on Thursday November 26 at 7pm. Messages to: The Caccioppoli Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 24, 2020