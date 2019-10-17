|
|
HEWITT, Steven Allan. 1949 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Hospital on Tuesday October 15, 2019. Cherished husband of Barbara, adored and devoted father of Mandy, Becky and Monique and respected father- in-law of Rick and Tim. Much loved Poppa of Samantha and Luka, Brooke, Lachlan and Hunter, Hugo and Archie. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Des and Marilyn, Lyndsay, Garth and Kay, Gavin and Linda Hewitt. A much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Steve was loved and respected by Barbara's family, brother-in-law to Janet and Colin, Carole and their families, step-father to Jackie and Dave and Rikki and Tarsh. Loved Poppa Stevo of Hannah, Max, Sarah, Calum and Lachie, and Savannah, Jayda, Taylor, Kaiya and Haven. Our sincere thanks for the love and exceptional care Steve received from the staff at the Special Care Unit and Duchess wing at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Thank you to Dr Ian Hosford and Dr Terence DeSilva and the staff at Mahana for going above and beyond during Steve's illness. Steve will lay at rest at his home before leaving for a celebration of his life to be held at the Napier Sailing Club on Friday, October 18, at 11am. In lieu of flowers a small donation can be made to Mahana Alzheimers HB at the funeral service. A gentle, kind and caring man now at peace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 17, 2019