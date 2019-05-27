WEIR, Stuart. On May 24 2019 passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in his 82nd year. Loved husband of Jeanette. Loved father and father-in-law of John, Alistair and Terri, Robyn and grandad of Courtney and Josh, Kimberley and Joel, Harriet, Hunter; Angela and Austin, Stacey and Willie, Alan and Angela; Liam and Caitlyn and a great grandfather of Jack and Amelia. Messages to PO Box 6 Seddon 7247 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Stuarts family would like to thank all staff and carers of Ashwood Park for their love and care. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society c/- 8 Wither Road Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Stuart will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street on Wednesday May 29 at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Omaka Cemetery. CLOUDY BAY FUNERAL SERVICES BLENHEIM F.D.A.N.Z. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary