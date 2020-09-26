|
FOTHERGILL, Susan Ailsa (Sue) (nee McPhee). 28.09.1949 - 25.09.2020 After a courageous battle, passed away peacefully. Unconditionally loved mother of Ross, Ian and Deb, Sara and Thomas, and the late Graeme. Adored Nan of Rebecca, Emma, Foster, Isaac, Jorge, Molly, Scarlett, Lily and Great Nan to Samual, Leiah, Ashleigh, Isabella and Maddison. Partner of Daryl. Special thanks to the Staff at Summerset for their compassion and care over these last few months. A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Crestwood, Hastings on her birthday Monday, September 28 at 2pm. "Forever in our hearts"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020