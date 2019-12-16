Home

Susan Henderson . (Sue) EARP


1930 - 2019
Susan Henderson . (Sue) EARP Notice
EARP, Susan Henderson (Sue). 21.12.1930-14.12.2019. Aged 88 years. Passed away at HB Regional Hospital surrounded by family after a very brave struggle. Loved wife of the late Ted. Loving Mum and Mum-in-law of Dennis, Michael and Barbara, Paul and Birthe, Bysie and Pauline, Karolyn and Doug. Stepmother of Ria, Vicki, and Ward. Truly loved and treasured Gran to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adored Sister and Nana Susan to many. A service for Sue will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:30am, followed by interment at Puketapu Cemetery. All messages to the Earp Family can be posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. I am at peace, my soul at rest
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
