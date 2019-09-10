Home

Susan Jane (Stubbings) LILLEY

Susan Jane (Stubbings) LILLEY Notice
LILLEY, Susan Jane (nee Stubbings). Passed away peacefully at her home, Wairoa on Saturday September 7 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loved and cherished wife of Selwyn. Loved mother of Morgan, Emma, Brigid, and Hannah. Daughter of Gordon (deceased) and Patricia (deceased) Stubbings. Sister of Bryan and Roger. In accordance with Janes wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019
