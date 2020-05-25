|
|
McBETH, Susan Kathleen (Sue). On Saturday, May 23, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and pets. Much loved wife of David. Treasured and loved mum of Aaron, Hannah, and Sam, and their partners Pru, Kevin and Brigitte. Cherished Grandma to Stephen, Felix and Elodie. "Brave and Remarkable to the End" In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Heart Foundation NZ, and these may be sent to PO Box 17-160, Greenlane, Auckland 1546. Due to current Level 2 restrictions a private funeral will be held for Sue. Messages to the family may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2020