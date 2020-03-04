Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168

Susan (Sue) LESLIE

Add a Memory
Susan (Sue) LESLIE Notice
LESLIE, Susan (Sue). Of Kapiti. (Former owner of Arataki Holiday Park). On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Waikanae. Aged 88 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Jack for 67 years, and dearly mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Kerry Gordon, and Ernie and Karen Leslie. Loved and treasured Nana Sue of Kelly Dickey, Daniel Gordon, Jessica Leslie, Amanda Leslie, Chelsea Leslie, Rebecca Leslie, and Brook Bartholomew and their partners, and Great-grandmother of her 15 great-grandchildren. A much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, at 11am on Friday, March 6, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for Blind Low Vision NZ (formerly the Blind Foundation) may be posted to PO Box 27177, Marion Square, Wellington 6141 or made via www. blindlowvision.org.nz Messages may be sent to PO Box 117, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -