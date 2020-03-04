|
LESLIE, Susan (Sue). Of Kapiti. (Former owner of Arataki Holiday Park). On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Waikanae. Aged 88 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Jack for 67 years, and dearly mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Kerry Gordon, and Ernie and Karen Leslie. Loved and treasured Nana Sue of Kelly Dickey, Daniel Gordon, Jessica Leslie, Amanda Leslie, Chelsea Leslie, Rebecca Leslie, and Brook Bartholomew and their partners, and Great-grandmother of her 15 great-grandchildren. A much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, at 11am on Friday, March 6, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for Blind Low Vision NZ (formerly the Blind Foundation) may be posted to PO Box 27177, Marion Square, Wellington 6141 or made via www. blindlowvision.org.nz Messages may be sent to PO Box 117, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298-5168
