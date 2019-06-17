Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Susan Louisa WAITOA

Susan Louisa WAITOA Notice
WAITOA, Susan Louisa. Passed away peacefully in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Waitoa. Dearly loved mother of her 12 children. Cherished Nanny, Great-Nanny and Great-Great-Nanny to all. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. can be made at the service. A celebration of Susan's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, June 20 at 11.00am. Messages to the Waitoa Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019
