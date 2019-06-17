|
|
WAITOA, Susan Louisa. Passed away peacefully in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Waitoa. Dearly loved mother of her 12 children. Cherished Nanny, Great-Nanny and Great-Great-Nanny to all. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. can be made at the service. A celebration of Susan's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, June 20 at 11.00am. Messages to the Waitoa Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019