Susan Margaret NELSON

Susan Margaret NELSON Notice
NELSON, Susan Margaret. Passed away peacefully at Masonic Rest Home, Taradale, on Sunday September 8 2019. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in- law of Jane and Lisa, Vanessa and Nigel, Dan and Trina, and Amy. Loved Gran of Grace and Caitlyn. Loved Aunty of Sharon and Mark and their families. Loved daughter of the late Eva and Alan and loved sister of the late Ian. Special thanks to the staff of Masonic and Hawke's Bay Hospitals for taking such good care of Mum during her time in Napier. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Society are appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Nelson family may be left in Sue's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242. Sue's funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019
