Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Susie Elsie (n?e Potts) HUNTER

Susie Elsie (n?e Potts) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Susie Elsie (n?e Potts). Passed away peacefully at home after bravely fighting an untimely illness on January 15, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Full of love, life, and laughter right to the end. Beloved wife of Donald, Cherished mother of Ashlee and Hannah. Daughter of the late Noelene and Walter Potts. Sister and sister-in-law of Heather and Rodger, Doug and Suzette, Andy and Faye, Colin and Barbara, Tom and Alistair, much loved by all her nieces and nephews. Friend of Finlay and Charlotte, Bonnie and Jason. A special thanks to Dr Gwenda Ward and the staff at Cranford Hospice for their care and support. Always in our hearts and never far from our thoughts A celebration of Susie's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the Hunter family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 17, 2020
