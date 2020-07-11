Home

Sybil Margaret JEFFERY

Sybil Margaret JEFFERY Notice
JEFFERY, Sybil Margaret. On July 6, 2020, loved wife of the late Clyde. Daughter of the late Stan and Lucy Nichol. Sister of the late Nola Jaffray. Mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Janette, Denis and Sue, and Bill. Grandmother of Nicky, Bradley, Kimberley, Emma and Stevie. Great Gran to seven children. The family thank the wonderful staff at Princess Alexandra for their care and compassion. A private family service has been held according to Margaret's wishes.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2020
