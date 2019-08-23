|
HORNE, Sydney Ellen Matilda. Peacefully on August 21, 2019 aged 85 years. Devoted wife of Robert. Loved by her parents Harriette (deceased) and William (deceased). Adored sister to Valerie (deceased). Incredible mother and mother-in-law to Diann and Ray, Allen and Debbie, Wayne and Michelle, and Donna and Matthew. Amazing 'Nanny Syd' to all her moko's. A second mum to all the Ra's and a fabulous friend to many. Service to be held 1pm at Hastings Crematorium on Friday, August 23. The family wish to thank Brittany House for their excellent care of our beloved Sydney. Forever in our hearts
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 23, 2019