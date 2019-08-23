Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Ellen Matilda HORNE

Add a Memory
Sydney Ellen Matilda HORNE Notice
HORNE, Sydney Ellen Matilda. Peacefully on August 21, 2019 aged 85 years. Devoted wife of Robert. Loved by her parents Harriette (deceased) and William (deceased). Adored sister to Valerie (deceased). Incredible mother and mother-in-law to Diann and Ray, Allen and Debbie, Wayne and Michelle, and Donna and Matthew. Amazing 'Nanny Syd' to all her moko's. A second mum to all the Ra's and a fabulous friend to many. Service to be held 1pm at Hastings Crematorium on Friday, August 23. The family wish to thank Brittany House for their excellent care of our beloved Sydney. Forever in our hearts
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.