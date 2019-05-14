Home

Taikehu Pukawa (Tai) LEATHERS

Taikehu Pukawa (Tai) LEATHERS Notice
LEATHERS, Taikehu Pukawa (Tai). Passed away peacefully in Wellington Hospital on May 11 2019, in his 72nd year. Devoted husband of Gay. Proud father of Tony and Lillian, Tara and Steve. Loving Grandfather to Claudia and Yasin, Heath and Lichelle, Mary-Therese and Taikehu. Adored Great-Grandfather of Princeton, Theodore and Tobiyas. Tai will be at home, 11 Konini Crescent, Napier from Wednesday morning. A celebration of his life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, May 16 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. For further information contact Tony on 021622124.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019
