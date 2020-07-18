|
THOMPSON, Taka. In loving memory of Taka Thompson who passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. Son of the late Moengaroa and Sydney Thompson. Brother of Walter Sydney Thompson. Loving husband to Kona (Farida) Ellen Thompson (nee Lawson). Father to Iritana, Sheryl, Gavin, Monique, Taylor, Christine and Coralee. Grandfather to 29 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Uncle to Robert and Rose, Jenny, Darian and Moira. Taka will lay at the whanau home, 16 Bestall Street where his service will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020