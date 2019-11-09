Home

Tania Michelle (Ennor) ELLSWORTH

Tania Michelle (Ennor) ELLSWORTH Notice
ELLSWORTH, Tania Michelle (nee Ennor). 05.03.1970 - 12.10.2019 After a battle with cancer, Tarn passed away peacefully at home in Coogee, NSW. Loving Mum of Miles. Dearly loved daughter and step daughter of Brian and Christina and Lesley. Sister and sister in law of Katrina and James, Brian and Jen. Step sister of Penny, Mike and Robert. Very loved aunty to all her nephews and neices, and loved by the Ennor and Davis families. A big thank you to all our family and friends who have supported us over the difficult last 3 years. RIP Tarn
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019
