JOHNSON, Tawhai Riri. The whanau of Tawhai would like to sincerely thank you all for the aroha and manaakitanga you extended to our whanau during this heart breaking time. We are humbled and touched by the generous expressions of kai, koha, korero, waiata, karakia,cards, flowers and messages. To all our Kaumatua at the front that upheld te kawa o te marae, to all the hunters, gatherers, divers, cooks and all the ringawera that worked tirelessly at the back to ensure we ate like Kings, to the various representatives of each Marae and to the magnitudes of whanau, friends and servicemen who travelled from near and afar to honor our father...NGA MIHI AROHA KIA KOUTOU KATOA! And just as Tawhai had touched so many hearts, know that you in turn have helped to console ours. He aroha mutunga kore xxx. 'Onwards'. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 3, 2019