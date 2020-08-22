Home

Te Onira Ngarere (Vera) MORRIS

Te Onira Ngarere (Vera) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Te Onira Ngarere (Vera) (nee Solomon). On August 21 2020, at home surrounded by family. Loving wife for 64 years of John (Jack) Morris (deceased). Loved by all her daughters, sons, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Much loved nanny of her mokopuna. Mum is lying at home until 10am Tuesday August 25. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. Messages to:- The Morris Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020
