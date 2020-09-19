Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Terence Paul (Terry) TAYLOR

Terence Paul (Terry) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Terence Paul (Terry). Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Elmwood House. Beloved husband of Gloria. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Paul and Rumantha, Leah and Blair, Derek (Freddy) and Suzanne, Ngaia and Bruce. Phenomenal and adored Grandad to Courtney, Kaea, Brooke, Ella, Sophie, Sistina, and Blake; and Step-Grandad to Reagan and Ryan. Special thanks to the staff at Elmwood. A Memorial Service for Terry will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, September 28 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Dementia Hawkes Bay. Messages to the Taylor Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2020
