SATHERLEY, Terence Ronald Thomas (Terry). Passed away peacefully, aged 75 years. Dearly loved son of the late Jack and May. Best mate of Prue. Loved brother of Malcolm and Lynne. Loved and respected father of Barry, Ewen and his wife Julz, and Craig. Adored Grandad/Poppa to his 5 grandchildren and great grandaughter. A service for Terry will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Orchard and Maraekakaho Roads, Hastings on Saturday, November 9 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Mangatera Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Dannevirke. Messages to the Satherley Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 6, 2019