Teresa Louise (Terri) MILLAR

Teresa Louise (Terri) MILLAR Notice
MILLAR, Teresa Louise (Terri). Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on March 12, 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Dick, loved mother of Carl, Richard, Anita, Lise, Alan, Katrina and Donna. Loved Nana and Great Nana of many. A service for Terri will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Waipukurau on Tuesday March 17 at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to:- Anita Tel?a, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 14, 2020
