MCARTHUR, Terrence John. Suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Amber, Nathan and Nikki McArthur, and Lisa and Monty Lafou. Cherished brother of Christine McGrath and Patrick McArthur. Loved granddad of James, Jasmine and Ciaran McArthur, and Oliver and Frankie Lafou. A service for Terry will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the McArthur Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 27, 2020