Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Thecla Catharina TROS

Thecla Catharina TROS Notice
TROS, Thecla Catharina. Died peacefully at Duart Rest Home on November 17, 2019 in her 88th year. Loved wife of Evert (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerald and Silvy (Netherlands), and Jacque. Geliefde Oma van Benjamin en Pebbles (Netherlands). Loved sister and sister-in-law to Antoon and Patricia Bot, Arie and Loes Bot (Netherlands) and Tine Geldof-Bot (Netherlands), and those loving friends and family who have gone before her. A service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Monday, November 25, at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to the Tros family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2019
