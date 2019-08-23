Home

Thelma Florence RAINFORD

RAINFORD, Thelma Florence. Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Amy, and Peter and Nicky. Loved sister of Arthur (deceased), and Ken. Loved sister-in-law of Tessa (deceased), and Angela. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1.30 pm. Messages to "The Rainford Family", c/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 23, 2019
