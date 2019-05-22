|
PATTENDEN, Thelma May (nee Selby, nee Phillips). Loved daughter of Herb and Winnie Phillips. Loved wife of the late Dowl Selby and the late Frank Pattenden. Loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Marj, Paul and Wendy and Lynn. Grandmother to Craig, Greg, Melanie, the late Jared, Sarah and Jake. Great Grandmother of 10. Passed away peacefully May 21. Thank you to all the wonderful carers at Summerset Village. Funeral is to be held Friday, May 24, 2pm at Beth Shan Funeral Directors, Georges Drive, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2019