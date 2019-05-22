Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma PATTENDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma May (Selby, Phillips) PATTENDEN

Notice Condolences

Thelma May (Selby, Phillips) PATTENDEN Notice
PATTENDEN, Thelma May (nee Selby, nee Phillips). Loved daughter of Herb and Winnie Phillips. Loved wife of the late Dowl Selby and the late Frank Pattenden. Loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Marj, Paul and Wendy and Lynn. Grandmother to Craig, Greg, Melanie, the late Jared, Sarah and Jake. Great Grandmother of 10. Passed away peacefully May 21. Thank you to all the wonderful carers at Summerset Village. Funeral is to be held Friday, May 24, 2pm at Beth Shan Funeral Directors, Georges Drive, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.