BOYENS, Thomas Andrew (Tom). NZ Army, Service No. 675012. Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and John Purdy, Jennifer and Terry Johnson, Carol and Julian Rowntree, Debra and Harry Langham, Steven and Anita Boyens, and Warren Boyens. A treasured grandad and great Poppa. A memorial farewell for Tom will be held at the Taradale RSA, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Sunday December 15, 2019 between 2pm- 5pm. Messages to the 'Boyens Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019