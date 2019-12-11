Home

Thomas Andrew (Tom) BOYENS

Thomas Andrew (Tom) BOYENS Notice
BOYENS, Thomas Andrew (Tom). NZ Army, Service No. 675012. Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and John Purdy, Jennifer and Terry Johnson, Carol and Julian Rowntree, Debra and Harry Langham, Steven and Anita Boyens, and Warren Boyens. A treasured grandad and great Poppa. A memorial farewell for Tom will be held at the Taradale RSA, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Sunday December 15, 2019 between 2pm- 5pm. Messages to the 'Boyens Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019
