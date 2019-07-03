Home

Thomas Arthur (Tom) BAINBRIDGE

Thomas Arthur (Tom) BAINBRIDGE Notice
BAINBRIDGE, Thomas Arthur (Tom). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Gracelands Village on July 2, 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Annette for 58 years. Much loved Dad of Mark, Debra and Paul, Warwick and Jenny, Aaron and Jacqui. Awesome Poppa of Lachlan, Claire, Marise, Harrison, Fletcher and his 5 great grandchildren. A celebration of Toms life will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings on July 5, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the S.P.C.A can be made at the service. Messages can be done online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Bainbridge Family', c/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 3, 2019
