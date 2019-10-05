|
LOWE, Thomas Berry (Tom). Gone to meet his maker on October 3, 2019, at the HB Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital, aged 93 years. Husband of Joan for over 71 years. Ever supportive Dad of Sheryn and Peter, Miles, Linda and Clive, Gayle and Colin, and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Ward B2 for their respectful care of Tom. Lived a full life, and will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at St Mathew's Anglican Church, King St South, Hastings on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St John Ambulance at the service. Messages to the Lowe family can be sent to PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2019