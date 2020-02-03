Home

Thomas Ian (Ian) DARBY

Thomas Ian (Ian) DARBY Notice
DARBY, Thomas Ian (Ian). NZD 3792. RNZNVR. S/LT (A). Fleet Air Arm. WWII, P.O.W. Japan 1945. Peacefully on February 1, 2020 at home. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 73 years. Loved father and father in law of John and Felicity (Waipukurau), and David and Mary (Porangahau). Treasured 'Pa' of Jeremy, Hamish, and Mathew. Cherished by his 7 great grandchildren. A funeral service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Darby Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 3, 2020
