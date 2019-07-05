NIGHTINGALE, Thomas Jeffery Stephen (Jeff). 29.05.1948 - 04.07.2019 Jeff passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. He was a much loved husband of Jenny. Adored father and father-in- law of Jeremy (deceased), and Claire and Sam Taylor. Cherished grandfather of Lucas, and Chloe. Much loved brother of Anne (deceased), Susan, Kevin, and brother-in-law of Helen, and Alison. He was loved and respected by his 11 nieces and nephews. Goodbyes hurt the most when the story is not finished but the book has been closed forever. Fly free Jeff - Jeremy is waiting. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Parkinson's Hawkes Bay would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Nightingale Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 5, 2019