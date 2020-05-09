|
JOHNSON, Thomas (Tom). Tom died April 30, 2020, releasing him from the stress of Dementia and acute physical pain from a serious fall. He was the loving husband of June Margaret for 65 years. Greatly loved Dad of Christopher and Clare, Grandad of Tom Jnr, Evie and Emily, Hayden, Brendan and Catherine. Great Grandad of Laith and Madison. Our special thanks to Rev Tim Barker and Terry Longley for their sensitivity during our time of stress, the staff of Waiapu House who cared for Tom and his supportive friends Graeme and Scotty. Finally to my wonderful, kind empathetic neighbours, bless you all A warm and loving farewell to Tom has been held. ALL IS WELL
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2020