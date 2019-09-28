Home

Thomas (Tom) LYALL

LYALL, Thomas (Tom). "He did it his way" Beloved husband of Cath, 59 years married. Loving father and best mate of Scott, and Mark, and father-in-law of Leanne. Cherished Popa of Tarras, Alyse, and Nick. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Church and Puketapu Roads, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Lyall Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019
