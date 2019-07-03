|
|
DOOHAN, Thomas Patrick. Born 8.11.1929 Tom died peacefully at Summerset in the Bay on June 30, 2019. Loved eldest son of the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth Doohan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John (deceased) and Bev, Margaret and Bill Page (deceased), Michael (deceased), Brian, Dan and Susan. May he Rest in Peace. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12.05pm. Followed by interment at Eskdale Cemetery. All messages to the Doohan Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 3, 2019