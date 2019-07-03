Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DOOHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick. DOOHAN

Add a Memory
Thomas Patrick. DOOHAN Notice
DOOHAN, Thomas Patrick. Born 8.11.1929 Tom died peacefully at Summerset in the Bay on June 30, 2019. Loved eldest son of the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth Doohan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John (deceased) and Bev, Margaret and Bill Page (deceased), Michael (deceased), Brian, Dan and Susan. May he Rest in Peace. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12.05pm. Followed by interment at Eskdale Cemetery. All messages to the Doohan Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices