CHOTE, Timothy (Tim). Surrounded by his family at CHB Health Centre on June 20, 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Penne. Much loved father of Alice, and William and Brittany. Beloved brother of Sue and Dave Cullen, Barry and Wendy, and Vaughan and Colleen. A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at Waipawa Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa on Thursday, June 25 at 1pm followed by Interment at Waipawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to:- The Chote Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 23, 2020