LANGFORD, Timothy George. 1943-2019 Tim passed through this life, leaving us on a beautiful winter's day on the Tukituki River, living life to the full and doing what he loved. Tim was the dearly loved husband of Susan for 42 years, who passed away in 2011. Cherished father of Katherine, Michael and James and loved Grandad of Ariel and Alister. Dearly loved brother of Trish, his twin sister, and brother to Jane, Stephen and Pauline, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. "Home is the sailor home from the sea and the hunter home from the hill." Tim's funeral service will be held at Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road Havelock North on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 2.00pm, and will be live streamed at tlas.co.nz/stream. Messages to the Langford family can be sent to: [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 19, 2019