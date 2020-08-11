Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Timothy John TASKER

TASKER, Timothy John 29.03.1936 - 08.08.2020 Pa passed away peacefully at Hastings Hospital surrounded by all who loved him and who could be there. Beloved husband of Beverley, father to Natalie, Stuart and Daryl. Grandfather to eleven and Great Grandfather to nine. Service will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road, Havelock North at 1.30pm Thursday August 13, 2020 to celebrate the life of Pa (John). Messages can be sent P O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 11, 2020
