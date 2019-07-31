Home

Tiny . (Te Rangi Marie Waiwera) MIKARA

Tiny . (Te Rangi Marie Waiwera) MIKARA Notice
MIKARA, Tiny (Te Rangi Marie Waiwera). 11.11.1936 - 28.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Rai Mikara. Dearly loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to many. A funeral service for Tiny will be held at Tawhiti-a-maru Marae, Wairoa on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10am followed by burial in the Erepeti Urupa. 'Ka hoa to hinga te parakore o ngakau' 'Blessed are the pure of heart' 'forever in our hearts' Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2019
