WHITE, Tiny OBE (Helen Patricia, nee Groome). With family by her side at Mary Doyle Life Care, Havelock North on January 10, 2020. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Gwen, Ginny and Allan (Angus) MacLeod, Tinks and Andy Pottinger. Treasured and proud Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Tiny will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings on Thursday January 16 at 2pm followed by private cremation. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 13, 2020