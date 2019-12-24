Home

TAIKI, Tokoa. Of Porangahau, aged 83 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 22, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Tangi, much loved father of Rosemary, Roger, Bill, Geoff and George. Cherished Pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thank you to Dr Stevens, Dr Nash and all of the nursing staff at Waipukurau Medical Cantre for their love and care. Funeral to be held December 26, 2019 at 11am at Rongomaraeroa Marae. No flowers by request. Messages to PO Box 4, Waipukurau 4242.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 24, 2019
