Tony. GEDDES Notice
GEDDES, Tony. 17.04.1932-30.08.2019 Of Greenways, Walton-on-the-Hill, Tadworth, Surrey. For Lizzie (nee Helder), James, Ian, Sarah and nine grandchildren - he leaves behind a family who will dearly miss him but treasure a lifetime of spectacular stories and memories. Fondly remembered Uncle Tony by Mary Buckland and family (UK), John Helder and family (UK), Eleanor Wyley and family (NZ), Jane Reagh and family (Canada) A thanksgiving service will be held on September 26, in UK.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 21, 2019
